Springfield man with 'significant criminal history' sentenced on gun charges

A Springfield man was sentenced to just over six years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Navell J. White, 44, of the 1300 block of North Fourth Street, was sentenced in federal court in Springfield at the end of April.

White will have to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his sentence is completed.

White, a convicted felon, was found with a 9mm pistol during a September 2022 traffic stop by Springfield Police. He was arrested by federal authorities on Feb. 3, 2023.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless noted that White had a significant criminal history which included a pattern of domestic violence over several years.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

