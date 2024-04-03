Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for DWI death of 2 people in 2021 crash

Twenty-nine months after a head-on collision on Glenstone Avenue killed two people, a 65-year-old Springfield man was sentenced for causing the crash while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Court records indicate Gary C. Calhoun was sentenced Monday to 15 years for a charge of DWI causing the death of two people. Calhoun entered an Alford plea in January, conceding he would likely lose in a criminal trial due the prosecution's evidence but without admitting guilt.

As part of Calhoun's plea deal, prosecutor's dropped two counts of felony DWI causing the death of another person, and a felony count of DWI causing physical injury. His request for probation was denied.

Calhoun was reportedly northbound on Glenstone Avenue on Aug. 27, 2021, when he veered into the southbound lanes and crashed into Amber Kendall's vehicle near Cherry Street. Kendall's Kia Soul then collided with a semi-trailer driven by Felix Gonzalez.

Both Kendall, 25, and Gonzalez, 57, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Law enforcement had Calhoun's blood tested, according to a police report, and it was revealed that he had meth in his system at the time of the crash.

In the months after the fatal collision and before he was formally charged, police also accused Calhoun of driving under the influence of meth in a separate case.

Gonzalez was a driver at Wilson Logistics in Strafford, a trucking company whose chief operating officer, Bruce Stockton, wrote a letter to Greene County Judge Kaiti Greenwade before Monday's sentencing. Stockton noted that Calhoun wasn't charged by prosecutors until 17 months after the fatal wreck and that his company has yet to be reimbursed for the $60,000 truck that was destroyed.

"(Calhoun) gave neither Felix nor Amber the opportunity to prevent their unfortunate fate," Stockton wrote. "Our 500-plus driving force at Wilson is watching this case with scrutiny and asking for the maximum penalty."

Ryan Collingwood covers a wide range of topics for the News-Leader with an emphasis on public safety. He can be reached by phone at 417-258-8174 and email at rcollingwood@news-leader.com. You can also follow Ryan on social media at X.com/rwcollingwood.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for DWI crash that killed 2