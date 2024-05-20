Springfield man pleads to charges as major drug offender

May 20—LIMA — A Springfield man pleaded guilty Monday to being part of an organized effort to bring illegal narcotics into Lima from the Dayton area.

Dayron McComb, who was labeled a major drug offender for his role in bringing large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine to northwest Ohio, entered into an agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve a 22-year prison sentence, with 16 of those years behind bars mandatory. He will be sentenced Aug. 19 following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation.

A jury trial had been scheduled to begin next week in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

McComb, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in December on charges of trafficking in cocaine and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each felonies of the first degree. Attached specifications labeled McComb as a major drug offender and called for the forfeiture of money in a drug case. He was also charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree.

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, McComb agreed to plead guilty to the three first-degree felony charges. Two of those charges included MDO specifications and called for the forfeiture of $19,873 in what were determined to be drug trade profits. In exchange for his pleas, the state dismissed the weapons under disability count.

As part of the stipulated sentence contained in the agreement, the charges involving the trafficking in cocaine and meth will be served concurrently in one 11-year prison sentence, with the pattern of corrupt activity sentence — another 11 years of non-mandatory time — to be served consecutive to the other sentences, according to Judge Jeffrey Reed.

According to court records, officers with the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, in cooperation with the Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, on Oct. 26, 2023, determined that narcotics were being transported from Dayton to Lima, specifically to the Town Place Suites. On that evening, investigators observed a red car, believed to be that of the suspect, traveling down Leonard Avenue to the Town Place Suites without headlights. The vehicle was stopped by police, and McComb was identified as the back-seat passenger in the car. He was ordered to exit the vehicle but failed to comply and was taken into custody by force.

In McComb's possession at the time was a bag containing one kilogram of suspected cocaine and one pound of suspected methamphetamine. Also in the bag was a Ruger pistol.

Court records indicate that FBI agents from Dayton interviewed McComb while he was in custody, at which time he admitted bringing the drugs to Lima to deliver to another individual.