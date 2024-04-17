Springfield man, former federal contract employee, sentenced to 18 years for child porn

A Springfield man and former federal contract employee was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole on Tuesday for distributing child pornography over the internet.

Shaun Walker, who was sentenced in Kansas City by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, must also serve 15 years of supervised probation following his release.

Walker, 41, worked at Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technology that operated at the U.S. Department of Energy National Security Campus in Kansas City, Mo., where investigators discovered the graphic sexual images of children on Walker's phone after he self-reported the violation.

Court records indicate Walker gave his cellphone to the department's security team in 2021, which found several images and videos depicting child pornography.

During a forensic audit of the man's phone, federal investigators found 21 images and a video of a 5-year-old girl who is known to Walker, along with dozens of additional images and videos of child pornography.

Walker also contacted females through a livestreaming pornography website and requested videos of underage females performing sexual acts. His private messaging account on WhatsApp received and distributed many of the images, according to authorities.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield man sentenced to 18 years for distributing child porn