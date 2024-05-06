Springfield man charged with murder after person shot in chest

May 6—A Springfield man faces a murder charge for allegedly shooting another man twice in the chest last week.

James Earl Tompkins, 67, is at the Clark County Jail, charged with murder of an unidentified male Thursday night.

According to court records, Springfield Police Division officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of Montgomery Avenue for a man found "down in his apartment and unresponsive." A witness told a 911 dispatcher that the victim appeared to have been hit with something because there was blood on the floor. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Springfield Fire and Rescue Division medics.

Detectives arrived on scene and were approached by Tompkins, who told them he had been with the man earlier and that he had a concealed carry permit and had a pistol in his pocket, according to court records. Police noticed blood on his clothing and took him to police headquarters for an interview.

Police found the victim lying on the kitchen floor with blood on the back on his clothing and on the floor, according to court records. The top of an electric fan was found on the floor as if it had been knocked from the base, and there were two chairs facing away from the table "as if someone had been seated in them and got up."

Police conducted a gunshot residue kit on Tompkins and swabbed and photographed blood found on the heel of his left palm, according to court records. Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed the victim entering his apartment alone at 6:52 p.m., and Tompkins walked down the hall and entered wearing a bucket hat at 7:16 p.m.

At 8:28 pm., Tompkins left the victim's apartment without his bucket hat, "noticeably faster than before," according to court records. Police found a bucket hat underneath the victim, as well as two .380 caliber shell casings and two gunshot wounds to the victim's chest. According to court documents, Tompkins had a Ruger .380 pistol on him.

The Springfield News-Sun has requested records and additional information regarding the investigation.