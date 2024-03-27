Springfield man arrested in December shooting death

Mar. 27—A Springfield man who was indicted in January for the Dec. 21 fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man was arrested and arraigned last week.

Tyren Lee DeArmond, 41, faces two murder charges, a charge of felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons while under disability.

DeArmond pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was indicted Jan. 3, but an arrest warrant was not returned until March 19.

The shooting happened about 4:35 p.m. Dec. 21 around Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs Street, where Edward Ellington, 53, was shot in the head and found on the sidewalk.

Ellington was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He died on Christmas Eve.

According to heavily redacted court documents, a person who was there during the shooting told police that he went to the area to pick up DeArmond and give him a ride to Wendy's, but DeArmond realized his cellphone was missing and thought someone had taken it.

They drove back and a fight broke out at one point, according to court documents. Someone else came to the scene and broke up the fight and soon after, DeArmond allegedly shot Ellington.

A witness told police that DeArmond fired one shot and fled in a white Jeep SUV, according to court documents.

A pretrial is scheduled for May 9. DeArmond is represented by attorney Seth Schertzinger.