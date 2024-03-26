Springfield landlord accused of sexually harassing female tenants faces federal lawsuit

A Springfield landlord who has managed more than 100 rentals in and around the city is at the center of a federal lawsuit. The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit Monday against Jimmie Bell for sexually harassing female tenants.

The lawsuit alleges over the years Bell made comments to female tenants that were sexual in nature, inappropriately touched female tenants, offered tangible housing benefits in exchange for sexual acts and took adverse housing actions when sexual advances were refused, such as initiating eviction, refusing repairs and even filing petitions in Greene County Circuit Court against those tenants. The lawsuit also includes details of Bell exposing himself when a tenant was trying to pay her rent and inviting a tenant over to his house.

Currently, Second Bell Trust, of which Bell is a trustee, and Fourth Bell LLC, for which Bell is the registered agent, in total own over 80 properties, according to Greene County Assessor records.

This lawsuit comes as a result of an earlier investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development following one tenant's complaints. In September, HUD charged Bell with housing discrimination. Soon after, Bell elected for the claims to be heard in federal district court. According to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release, after further investigation by the Justice Department, more female tenants who experienced sexual harassment by Bell were identified.

"No one should ever be subjected to sexual harassment and degradation simply to keep a roof over their head," Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in the release. "Sexual harassment in residential settings is uniquely abhorrent because one’s home should be a place of refuge."

More: Springfield has more renters than homeowners. Here's what else the housing study found

Bell is accused of violating the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits sexual harassment of tenants and other forms of housing discrimination based on race, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), color, national origin, disability, religion and familial status. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate those harmed by the alleged harassment, a civil penalty to vindicate the public interest and a court order barring future discrimination.

Individuals who believe that they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at rental properties owned or managed by Jimmie Bell, or who have other information that may be relevant to this case, may contact the Justice Department’s housing discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291. Dial “1” for English, “2” for sexual harassment cases, and “3” for the Jimmie Bell lawsuit mailbox. Individuals may also email the Justice Department at bell.lawsuit@usdoj.gov.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield landlord faces federal lawsuit over sexual harassment