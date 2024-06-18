A Springfield high school has finalized a deal to build a new multimillion dollar school

Lutheran High School has finalized a deal to purchase 25 acres on the city's far south side where it intends to build a new school.

The property was purchased from Cherry Hills Church, 2125 Woodside Road. It is just north of the church structure and located off Chatham Road.

The school had reached an intent to purchase agreement with the church on the property in December.

George Perkins, chairman of the school's board, did not disclose a purchase price.

The school, which had an enrollment of 145 students this year, has operated out of Springfield First Church of the Nazarene, 5200 S. Sixth St. Frontage Road East, since mine subsidence issues forced it from its former home at 3500 W. Washington St.

In June 2022, school officials started noticing separation of walls and dropping of floors around the buildings.

There have been several mine subsidence incidents in the area of LuHi over the past several decades, including at Lewis Memorial Christian Village and in neighborhoods further west.

Lutheran High School intends to build on a 25-acre site it acquired from Cherry Hills Church on the far south side of Springfield. The school has been temporarily housed at Springfield Church of the Nazarene after mine subsidence issues developed at its 3500 West Washington Street location.

Subsidence is the sinking of land surface, commonly resulting from underground mining.

Perkins said a building committee is being formed and will look to raise $15 to $20 million for the project, though he acknowledged it could be built in phases like the former school.

Fencing went up around the Washington Street school on Monday. Perkins said he expected it to be demolished in the next several weeks.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is paying for the demolition, Perkins said.

Lutheran High School received, according to Perkins, a payout of $750,000 from its mine subsidence insurance.

The new space will have room for soccer, baseball and softball fields as well as a track. Perkins said the school will continue to use the fields and track at the Washington Street campus until the new facility is built.

Perkins wouldn't speculate on a timeline for completion but added that the association recently extended its lease agreement with Church of the Nazarene for three more years.

"I'm excited," Perkins said. "It's a step forward, but there are some tough steps ahead. There was some doubt about whether Lutheran High School could continue, and this tells you we will continue."

