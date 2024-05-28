Springfield-Greene County Park Board names new director

Ron Schneider has been named director of parks and recreation for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, according to a city press release. Schneider replaces Bob Belote, who retired as director in January after 20 years with the parks department.

Schneider earned his bachelor's degree in recreation, parks, and tourism administration from Western Illinois University and is a certified park and recreation executive. With nearly 25 years of full-time management experience in the parks and recreation field, Schneider comes to Springfield from the Freeport Park District in Freeport, Illinois.

“It is an honor to serve the Springfield-Greene County Park Board,” Schneider said in the press release. “I look forward to providing the highest quality parks, recreation facilities and programs to residents and being a responsible steward of the Park Board’s resources.”

Schneider was selected after a nationwide search led by the park board with city representatives. He was selected in part due to his experience leading a diverse parks department that spanned three counties in Illinois. An avid runner and biker himself, Schneider's enthusiasm for parks goes beyond his official capacity.

“Ron is a visionary with a track record of creating successful strategy and working with stakeholders to turn plans into reality,” Springfield City Manager Jason Gage said. “He is the right person at the right time to lead the parks and recreation efforts tied to our comprehensive plan, Forward SGF. We look forward to working with him.”

Schneider says he hopes to bring fresh ideas that will continue to make Springfield a great place to work, live, play, and visit.

“I understand the importance of recreation and the value it brings to a community including quality of life outcomes and economic impact,” he said. “I’m excited for the bright future of the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and look to build upon the impressive level of service already offered.”

