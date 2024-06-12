Springfield-Greene Country Library names new executive director

The Springfield-Greene County Library has selected a new executive leader. Edward Walton will take on the role July 8, the Library board of trustees announced Wednesday.

Walton, who is currently the director of Library Services and Operations at Northwest Missouri State University, has a combined 40 years library experience, 23 of which have been in administration. His experience includes both corporate and public library service. At Northwest, he directs the B.D. Owens Library, and before that he worked for 20 years as the dean of University Libraries and professor of library services for Southwest Baptist University, according to a library news release.

Edward Walton, who has 40 combined years of library experience, was named the Springfield-Greene County Library District's new executive director Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

He holds a doctor of education degree in educational leadership in higher education, a master of science in library science and a bachelor of arts in religion. Walton also served as board president for MOBIUS Consortium, a network of libraries in the state providing shared resources, services and expertise. While in that role, MOBIUS transitioned from a quasi-state institution to a nonprofit organization and with his leadership developed and implemented their strategic plan.

In the release, Walton said he lived in the Springfield area for more than 20 years.

"I have witnessed firsthand the Springfield and Greene County communities’ appreciation and support of their library," he said. "I look forward to joining the outstanding library staff and continuing to provide exemplary service to the community."

Walton will step into the shoes of Regina Greer Cooper, who retired at the end of last year after serving the library system for 15 years. Jim Schmidt has held the role in the interim.

The library district utilized Scion Executive Search to recruit and hire a new director.

