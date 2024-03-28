Springfield funeral, visitation set for Kickapoo High grad, Mizzou student Riley Strain

A funeral has been scheduled for Riley Strain, of Springfield, who disappeared March 8 during a trip to Nashville.

A week after the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was found in the Cumberland River, his friends and family will gather in Springfield to say goodbye.

There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Greenlawn Funeral Home East, 3540 E. Seminole St. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m.

A private burial will be held at a later time.

Strain, 22, was on a trip to Nashville with fellow members of the Delta Chi fraternity. Asked to leave a downtown bar, he became separated from his friends and did not return to the hotel.

His disappearance garnered national attention and prompted a massive search downtown Nashville and the nearby Cumberland River, where his body was discovered March 22.

A preliminary report showed his death was likely accidental. Toxicology reports are still pending.

The Kickapoo High School graduate was majoring in business and financial planning at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He landed an internship at Northwestern Mutual.

He earned the prestigious Presidential Medal for Volunteering after dedicating more than 500 hours at Wonders of Wildlife.

According to an obit published by Greenlawn, Strain loved spending time outdoors. He went hunting and fishing, enjoyed tennis matches and recently started studying Jiujitsu. He loved his dogs, Miles, Cooper, Vikka and Vin.

Strain was survived by parents Michelle and Chris Whiteid, Ryan and Milli Gilbert; and siblings Brooke Dunbar and Brock Hale; and grandparents: Rosa Lee Strain, Wayne and Eilene Whiteid, Debra Gilbert, Robert and A.J. Gilbert, and Clarence and Rosie Graves.

Family and friends are asked to dress comfortably and wear green to the services Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Strain's honor to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield funeral set for Kickapoo grad, Mizzou student Riley Strain