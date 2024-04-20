Springfield exploring future possibilities in the area of 20th Street

SPRINGFIELD — City officials are exploring future possibilities in the area of 20th Street.

Springfield will conduct its first-ever walking audit from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday along 20th Street and the adjacent neighborhoods. The walking audit is a tool that city officials explained will help them "assess the existing conditions" of the area and "explore the possible improvements for enhanced mobility, increased connectivity and future redevelopment."

Following the walking audit, Springfield officials will hold a joint meeting between the City Council and Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Monday inside of the Susan L. Anderson Municipal Building, 601 Avenue A.

"The city of Springfield does not have a traditional downtown, but we would like to pursue the creation of a commercial corridor," Springfield City Manager Vester Davis Jr. explained earlier this year. "Twentieth street is a main thoroughfare in the city and through our master plan process and our strategic planning process we want to see what opportunities (are available) for us (as it relates to) creating or changing the layout of 20th Street."

The city will be gathering input from residents, local businesses and community organizations, among others. Those interested in providing feedback are encouraged to complete an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/WWBTK73.

The feedback and data collected from these community engagement efforts will be used to update the comprehensive plan for the city as well as develop a corridor plan for 20th Street, city officials said.

The walking audit and planning documents are being developed by McKenna, a planning agency the specializes in municipal planning, with financial assistance from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Housing Readiness Incentive Grant Program.

For more information, contact the City Manager’s Office at (269) 441-9271.

