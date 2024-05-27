Springfield community honors Airman Trinity Reinhart, veterans who died in line of duty

More than 200 people gathered in Springfield on Memorial Day to honor Airman Trinity Reinhart and others who have died in the line of duty.

The Memorial Day service was held near the Women Veterans Memorial at the Springfield Veterans Plaza. Members of the American Legion Post #40, city of Springfield officials and the Willamette Leadership Academy color guard were part of the service.

The service started with a F-15 flyover that arched over the park Monday morning.

Following speeches from American Legion Post #40 representatives, Lane County Commissioner David Loveall and Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon, Reinhart's mother unveiled a new plaque dedicated to her daughter. The city also planted a tree that Reinhart's family can watch grow for years to come.

Rachael Sandlin, left, is comforted by Air Force veteran David Mashburn during a plaque dedication and tree planting ceremony in honor Sandlin’s daughter Airman Trinity Reinhart at the Veterans Plaza in Willamalane Park in Springfield on Memorial Day.

Remembering Trinity Reinhart

Reinhart, 19, died on Sept. 16 in a Humvee accident while serving at a U.S. Air Force base in northeast Colorado.

Her mother, Rachel Sandlin, said Reinhart had known since she was 7 years old that she wanted to serve in the military. Sandlin described her daughter as a "beautiful badass."

"She was strong, and she was smart, and she was gracious and humble," Sandlin said. "She stood up to a bully for you. She would protect you, no matter what. She had the sweetest heart, the most pure heart, but so strong and fierce. She was an incredible person."

Sandlin said Reinhart was born at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, just across the street from the memorial. Reinhart grew up in Springfield and attended Willamette Leadership Academy, which put her in line to pursue a career in the military.

Once she joined the Air Force, Sandlin said Reinhart excelled in every area, becoming a leader among her peers.

"It is just an honor that the city of Springfield and the mayor ... they go so above and beyond in honoring our veterans," Sandlin said. "I'm so glad that we got to live here and be a part of this community, and that this is the community that supports her still."

Springfield honoring those who have served

This year marks the 75th year the American Legion Post #40 has held Memorial Day services in Springfield.

"We're glad that the city makes us a high priority they do every year," said Nick Gillaspie of the American Legion. "They want to make sure that we honor our fallen veterans, and they're very diligent about it."

There were few dry eyes during the emotional service as different speakers took to the microphone.

"I'm always moved every year," Mayor VanGordon said after the service. "The city is always so proud of people that have served. Frankly, it is just a moving experience to do it for 75 years and to do it consistently and to make sure that Memorial Day is a living holiday in this city."

A color guard from Willamette Leadership Academy prepares to raise the flag during a ceremony at the Veterans Plaza in Willamalane Park in Springfield.

Memorial Day's meaning to women veterans

Several women veterans were in attendance Monday. The service took place near the Oregon Women Veterans Sculpture at the park, which was established in 2017. Lois Price and Ree McSween were on the committee that collaborated on the statue. They said it represents the past, present and future of women veterans.

"We did not want it to be just for people who've passed, it is also for (people like) Trinity's mother and family," McSween said. "All the family members who have lost or who have women veterans in their life."

Price, who served in the Marine Corps in the 1960s, and McSween said military service for women looks much different not than it did in the past,.

The statue is meant to represent women veterans and the unique experiences they have while serving.

Air Force veteran Irene Beltzer, left, and Marine Corps veteran Lois Price, right, pay a visit to the Women Veterans Memorial at the Veterans Plaza in Willamalane Park in Springfield.

"(Memorial Day) reminds me of Iwajima," Price said. "It reminds me of my uncle, my father, and those friends of mine that have passed that served this country that sometimes in the present day, youth do not respect or honor."

"It's about remembering people who volunteered freely, knowing that they may never come back, and those that didn't come back" McSween said. "If we don't remember those that didn't come back we're going to forget an essential part of our history."

Danielle Woolgar, who was a staff sergeant in the Marine Corps in the 1990s, attended the Memorial Day service with her daughters who are following in her footsteps. One was participating in the Willamette Leadership Academy color guard and the other plans to join the Marine Corps.

Woolgar said she believes Memorial Day extends even beyond honoring veterans and those who have died while serving.

"It's a day to remember, your veterans, your family, anyone who's touched your life in a positive way who's no longer around," she said. "It's a day to really think about how I got here, and how I was able to have what I have, and who helped make that happen through their sacrifice."

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Memorial Day in Springfield: Honoring Trinity Reinhart