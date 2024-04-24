Springfield City Utilities CEO Gary Gibson announces retirement in early 2025

City Utilities CEO and President Gary Gibson has announced his plans of retiring from the position in early 2025.

Gibson took on the leadership role at the end of 2019 at the age of 50, after working at CU for 28 years. Prior to becoming the CEO, he worked as an associate general manager of customer operations and communications. His last day will be in February 2025, according to a CU news release.

During his time on the job, CU completed the Fiber Expansion Project, retired the James River Power Station and completed phase one of the Lake Springfield Plan study.

"Leading the talented employees of City Utilities has been the most enjoyable and gratifying time of my professional career, which has made the decision to retire very difficult," Gibson said in the release. "Over the past 34 years, I have loved seeing how CU’s leadership and bold vision has been at the forefront of advancing the quality of life in our community in so many ways."

The Board of Public Utilities will establish a committee and begin the search process to find Gibson's successor in the coming months.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield City Utilities CEO plans to retire in early 2025