Springdale Rotary Club hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new treehouse park

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rotary Club of Springdale is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gerald Harp Treehouse Park on Monday, June 3.

The groundbreaking will take place just south of the existing Rotary Adventure Park, located at the southeast corner of Watkins Ave and 48th Street in Springdale.

The public is invited to join at 2 p.m. to celebrate and review plans for the park, according to a news release.

The treehouses in the park will be interconnected by a series of bridges and will include a treehouse designed for children with mobility issues. The new addition will feature five architecturally designed treehouses built by Natural State Treehouses, as well as a new pavilion and improved pathways within the park.

In 2025, the Rotary Club of Springdale will celebrate its 100th year of operation in Springdale. The Gerald Harp Treehouse Park addition will serve as a gift to the residents to commemorate the club’s centennial year, according to the news release.

