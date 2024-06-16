Springboro asking for public's help regarding vehicle thefts in Settlers Walk

Jun. 15—Springboro police are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who stole two vehicles Thursday in Springboro.

Two unknown people walked up to vehicles in the Settlers Walk subdivision — a residential community — during the early hours, according to the Springboro Police Department.

The suspects were described as "tall, skinny and wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled over their heads." Police officers said they received a report of two stolen vehicles from Crane Court and McDaniels Lane.

"Detectives are asking any resident in the Settlers Walk subdivision with a home surveillance camera to review their video and report any suspicious activity that may have captured the suspects," police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Dunkel at 937-748-6849. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 937-748-0611.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

"This is a reminder to PLEASE remove your keys and valuables from your vehicles," police said.