Spring Whale Watch Week returning to the Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of gray whales are set to swim past the shores of the Oregon Coast and people will soon have a chance to see them in action.

From March 23 through March 31, Oregon State Parks will host Spring Whale Watch Week, stationing volunteers at 15 of the best sites to spot whales and their calves along the coast.

Depoe Bay, in particular, will have interactive whale exhibits, provide binoculars and have rangers from Oregon State Parks on hand to answer questions about the whales.

Oregon State Parks says an estimated 14,500 gray whales are expected to travel through the area from late winter through June as part of their annual migration from the calving lagoons in Mexico back to Alaska.

“Spring is a great time for whale watching because the gray whales are usually closer to shore on their return trip, typically around a mile or so out, and the weather can be better for viewing. But don’t forget your rain gear just in case,” said Park Ranger Peter McBride.

You can view a map of whale watching sites staffed by Oregon State Parks volunteers here.

