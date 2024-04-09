After an earthquake and a solar eclipse, Northern New Jersey hopes to gain a sense of normality. The Bergen County area will finally start to feel like spring on Tuesday with a high temperatures coming in at around 74 degrees, according to National Weather Service.

The forecast calls for a sharp decline in temperatures for the evening as the low for the night is expected to be around 48 degrees.

There is a chance of rainfall going into Wednesday morning as NWS calls for a 30% chance of precipitation at after 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Winds will be calm throughout the day coming in at around six miles per hour in the afternoon and staying at that rate into the evening.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Spring weather returns to North Jersey on Tuesday