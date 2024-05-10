Spring Valley man sentenced for assaulting treatment center employee

May 9—ROCHESTER — A Spring Valley man was sentenced Friday to more than eight years in prison for assaulting a staff member at Oakridge Meridian Treatment Center.

Loren Adam Sarazin, 37, was handed a 105-month sentence on a felony charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint: Sarazin was a resident at the treatment center in May 2023 when a staff member there was doing room checks. When she checked Sarazin's room, he was standing near the doorway exposing himself. He blocked her from exiting the room, pulled her toward him, grabbed her, picked her up and tried to pull her pants down.

The woman was able to push past Sarazin and leave the room.

Sarazin pleaded guilty to the charge Feb. 23, 2024. Charges of false imprisonment, indecent exposure and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct were dismissed.

In a sentencing order filed Thursday, May 9, 2024, Sarazin was credited with 360 days in jail and ordered to serve two-thirds of the 105 months in prison and would be eligible to serve the last third of the sentence under supervised release if he qualifies with good behavior.