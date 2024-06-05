Spring Valley man sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple rape charges

A Spring Valley man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for raping and assaulting a woman multiple times.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said Rigoberto Lopez Castro, 26, of Spring Valley, had forcibly raped and assaulted a female victim he knew on Sept. 12 and 13, 2022. Walsh said Castro held a belt to the victim's neck and hit her multiple times, then raped her again the following night after unlawfully breaking into her home and locked bedroom.

Walsh said the victim suffered significant pain as a result of these attacks and sustained multiple bruises on her body, including a ligature mark on her neck. She received treatment at a local hospital after the events.

Following a two-week jury trial, Castro was charged on March 27 of two counts of first-degree rape and one count of first-degree burglary. He was sentenced by Judge Kevin F. Russo Wednesday to two consecutive 12.5 year terms in state prison for the rape charges and an additional 12.5 year term for the burglary charge that will run concurrently with the rape sentencing, adding up to a total of 25 years.

“This prosecution sends a clear message, violence/sexual predatory violence will not be tolerated in Rockland County," Walsh said in a news release. "The defendant is being held fully accountable for his actions and is facing a lengthy prison term.”

The case was investigated by the Spring Valley Police Department, with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office BCI Unit, and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Center.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping woman