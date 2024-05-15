Spring Valley man faces prison time for punching corrections officer, other charges

NEW CITY — A 21-year-old Spring Valley man faces several years in state prison for assaulting a corrections officer inside the county jail and other crimes.

Shaquille Gage faces three years in prison and is due to be sentenced July 10 as part of an agreement with prosecutors for his guilty pleas before County Court Judge Kevin Russo.

Gage pleaded guilty on May 9 to separate crimes of felony second-degree assault, third-degree burglary, and fourth-degree grand larceny, according to the District Attorney's Office and the New York State Court System website.

Gage was charged with assaulting a corrections officer on April 7 while being held on bail in the county jail.

Gage had refused to obey instructions given to him by officers, according to a District Attorney's Office news release on Tuesday.

Gage punched one officer in the face during two struggles as he resisted the officers, the release said. One officer suffered injuries and needed treatment at a local hospital.

“The conduct of the defendant in this case is unacceptable and caused injuries to a corrections officer," District Attorney Thomas Walsh said.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Emily McNiff prosecuted Gage, who faces separate criminal charges of stealing a motor vehicle in Orange County and criminal possession of stolen property in Troy.

Gage was not the first inmate in recent months to be sentenced for assaulting a county jail corrections officer.

In March, Darius Williams, 35, was sentenced to two consecutive seven-year terms for two separate felony assaults on corrections officers while being held in the county jail awaiting trial. Williams already was serving seven years for slashing a man walking in Haverstraw.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Spring Valley NY man faces prison time for punching corrections officer