Spring Valley man charged with attempted murder of Suffern resident

SPRING VALLEY - A 54-year-old village man has been charged with attempted murder involving the stabbing of another person on Sunday night, authorities said Monday.

Rockland County Jail records showed that Jose Ramirez was brought into the New City facility at 1:31 p.m. Monday. Ramirez is charged with second-degree attempted murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Ramirez, who lives on West Funston Avenue, was being held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond set by Justice Thomas Mascola.

Spring Valley police have declined to identify the man they said they charged with attempted murder, a felony count that can carry a maximum prison term of 25 years upon conviction.

Detective Sgt. Rony Charles said the victim suffered stab wounds on West Funston Avenue. He declined to provide details other than the stabbing occurred during a physical confrontation. The 44-year-old Suffern resident stabbed and Ramirez knew one another.

Spring Valley police officers responded to the area of West Funston Avenue at 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing. The officers found a Suffern resident with stab wounds. The police had him transported to Westchester Medical Center to be treated.

Spring Valley police have been tight-lipped of late on providing public information involving several other incidents.

The department has not provided information on an unidentified woman found dead in a wooded area on Dutch Lane a few weeks ago. Her cause of death has not been released.

The police have been closed-mouthed on providing details of several fires across the village, including two at the Surrey Carleton apartments that have displaced an estimated 91 people on the Hill section, the Harvest House, and Meadow Lanes on Eckerson. An estimated 51 people were displaced at the Harvest House.

The village also was the scene of one of three murders in Rockland County in 2024.

Spring Valley police arrested Warle Fernandez-Arias hours after officers found Carolyn Canela stabbed to death on Feb. 23 inside 149 Snedens Place West at the Hillcrest Point Apartments. A grand jury has indicted Arias-Fernandez for second-degree murder of his companion.

