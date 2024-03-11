Spring temperatures are arriving fast, Boise. Here’s when, and how long it’ll stay warm

The spring warm-up is almost upon us, Boise, as long as we can get through one last stretch of cold weather.

A couple of brief warm spells in February may have tricked a few people into thinking spring was coming early, but an unseasonably strong and cold upper-level trough has lingered over the Pacific Northwest, keeping temperatures below normal.

A cold start to March did little to provide hope, but do not fret. After a rainy day Tuesday, temperatures in Boise will go up throughout the week, culminating in a glorious weekend.

Here’s what’s coming.

A little bit of rain to start the week

Boise may have awoken to bright, slightly cloudy skies Monday morning, but it won’t last long.

A low-pressure system was set to move into the Treasure Valley on Monday afternoon and linger until Tuesday, bringing rain to the valleys and snow to mountains.

Up to half an inch of rain could fall on the valley floors, while mountain areas as close as Bogus Basin could see between 8 and 12 inches of snow by Wednesday morning.

The next low pressure system is expected later this afternoon through Tuesday. The bulk of precipitation will fall overnight with convective showers Tuesday afternoon. Expect a wet Tuesday morning commute for the lower valleys. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/6DBJAkFsdd — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) March 11, 2024

“We are expecting more rain and snow across the area, with the heaviest precipitation expected after midnight,” National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Smith told the Idaho Statesman. “Snow levels will generally reside between 4,500 and 5,000 feet.”

A snow level of 4,500 feet means even the lower foothills could experience snowfall.

Temperatures in Boise will be at a low of only 42 degrees, however, into Tuesday morning, according to the Weather Service’s forecast, providing no possibility for snow in the city. Temps are expected to drop to 32 on Wednesday morning, but precipitation will have moved out of the Treasure Valley by then.

Warming up for a spring weekend in Boise

Temperatures are going to rebound quickly after dropping to the freezing level Wednesday morning. By Thursday afternoon, Boise’s weather forecast is plain sailing: sunny and clear.

Temperatures are expected to reach 55 degrees by Thursday afternoon and peak at 65 degrees by Sunday.

Although the Weather Service doesn’t forecast beyond Sunday, the Climate Prediction Center’s long-range forecast calls for a warmer second half of March for Boise. (That would seriously please Treefort fans next week.) The CPC’s 8-14-day outlook provides Boise with a 50-60% chance of above-average temperatures and a 33-40% chance of below-average precipitation.

The Climate Prediction Center indicates a warm end to March for Boise, and likely the start of spring.

Boise’s average high temperature in the latter half of March ranges from 56 to 59 degrees, so Idahoans can expect temperatures in the high 50s or low 60s as the Gem State finally transitions into warmer weather.