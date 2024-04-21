Spring temperature swings this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! It’s a calm start to the day with mostly clear skies across the state.

High pressure in place today will allow for our weekend warm-up to continue with daytime highs roughly 10-15 degrees above seasonal averages. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for the Wasatch Front while in St. George, the forecast calls for 90 degrees this afternoon — the first 90-degree day of the year. Mostly clear skies are expected for much of the state with the exception to partly cloudy skies along portions of southern Utah, mainly over the higher terrain as very limited moisture moves through the westerly flow.

Temperatures will cool slightly across northern Utah Monday as the ridge flattens due to a storm passing to the north. The impact won’t be significant, but many northern valleys will be 5-8 degrees cooler than today. In southern Utah, the warmth remains and another 90 degree day is expected for St. George. Limited moisture moving through the state may, once again, generate a few high elevation showers over some of central Utah. Otherwise, ridging returns through midweek with another warm-up for the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday ahead of more active weather for the remainder of the week.

Changes to the weather pattern will move in on Thursday as a trough of low pressure is expected to move in from the west. The low will work its way through the Beehive State through the end of the week with a secondary system possibly moving in behind it for the weekend. Stay tuned.

