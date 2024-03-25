Spring storm winding down on Monday — after setting a record
Our spring storm is winding down, the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service is reporting early Monday.
It brought plenty of snow with it over the weekend.
As of 5:57 a.m., the weather service is reporting these 24-hour snow totals:
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 8.2 inches (new record)
Eau Claire, Wis.: 10 inches (new record)
Northwest Twin Cities: 8.1 inches
Get more reports as they come in at weather.gov/source/crh/snowmap.html?sid=mpx.
The heaviest snow has ended for the metro, the weather service reports, but steady snow will continue across western and central Minnesota.
In the Twin Cities, the morning commute is causing slipping and sliding.
There’s more snow in the forecast, about 1 to 2 inches that could begin falling Monday night and overnight into Tuesday. Travel could be challenging as wet roads may become slick as temperatures fall below freezing.
In fact, the weather service reports, travel is the main impact of this coming round of precipitation.
