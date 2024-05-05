SPRING STORM: Road weather alerts issued ahead of statewide spring mountain snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A late-spring cold front is currently hitting the state, bringing a wave of valley rain and snow, according to the Utah Dept. of Transportation.

The higher canyons and Wasatch Back routes, including Parleys Summit and Park City, are expected to see road snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Higher mountain routes, mainly the Upper Cottonwoods, will see heavier road snow with up to several inches possible overnight, officials said.

“Gusty southerly winds will diminish behind a cold front moving through the state throughout the day. Valley rain and mountain snow will accompany this front. Most of this precipitation stays confined to northern Utah. Northern Utah remains active and colder than normal through Wednesday morning,” an alert from the National Weather Service states.

Valley routes, including the Wasatch Front, will reportedly see rain overnight and through the day on Monday.

“Temperatures may be cold enough for a few snowflakes to mix in across the bench routes, but roads will remain plenty warm, keeping roads wet,” UDOT said.

The cold front is tracking south and east and will reach central and southern Utah Sunday afternoon.

“Not as much moisture and cold air will reach that far south, but still expecting some road snow concerns Sunday evening across mainly the higher routes such as upper SR 153 and Brian Head/upper SR-14,” UDOT stated.

Additionally, another round of showers is expected to hit parts of northern Utah late Monday night into Tuesday, officials said.

Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware Traction Laws may be enforced.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during this forecast period:

I-80 , Parleys Canyon to Tollgate Canyon; Wahsatch Hill/near WY Border

I-70 , Clear Creek Summit; Salina Canyon/Summit

US-89, Logan Summit to Idaho Border

US-191, Indian Canyon; Between Flaming Gorge and Vernal

US-40, Daniels canyon to Strawberry Reservoir

US-6, Soldiers Summit

SR-190 Upper Big Cottonwood

SR-210 Upper Little Cottonwood

SR-35, Kamas to Tabiona

SR-158, Powder Mtn Resort area

SR-39, Near closure gate

SR-31, Summit area

SR-143, Brian Head area

SR-14, Summit

SR-12, Boulder summit

SR-44, Entire route

SR-153, Summit

