A spring storm is heading to Massachusetts. Will the South Shore area get snow?

Quincy and the South Shore aren't likely to see snow from a slow-moving mid-week storm front, but heavy rains and high winds will still likely make a mess of the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency said the brunt of the storm will impact higher-elevation areas in the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires.

“The most concerning aspect of this storm is the potential for six-plus inches of heavy wet snow that combined with strong winds could support downed powerlines and power outages,” the weather service cautioned for those areas.

Will spring bring warmer temps, rain? Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect

Rain expected along the South Shore

According to the agency's weather forecast, the South Shore will likely not get snow this week. Heavy rainfall, however, is expected from Tuesday night into Friday. Totals could range between 1 and 3 inches.

“Probabilities of 48-hour accumulated precipitation exceeding two inches currently range from 40 to 50 percent for the locations east of the city of Worcester,” the weather service said in its Boston area forecast discussion. “This implied a moderate degree of confidence in significant rainfall that could renew river flooding in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts.”

According to agency's extended weather forecast, showers are likely to arrive in the area Tuesday night between 8 and 10 p.m. and start again Wednesday morning after 9 a.m. After 3 p.m., the chance of precipitation increases to 90% with a chance of thunderstorms also possible.

Keep your umbrella handy this week, as a slow-moving storm could bring heavy rain and wind to the South Shore

Showers are expected to continue in the area all day Thursday with an 80% chance of precipitation forecast for the entire day. The rain is forecast to pick up again on Friday night, but the chance of rain drops to 30% after 5 p.m.

The Nation Weather System said showers will likely end by 10 p.m. Friday.

Brockton weather forecast for eclipse? Here's the way-too-early Brockton weather forecast for solar eclipse on April 8

South Shore wind and flooding concerns

While the agency said there is a "fairly high probability" of advisory-level wind gusts of greater than 46 mph for the interior of Connecticut, Central and Western Massachusetts, there still remains a 40-60% probability of similarly strength winds for coastal Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts.

Areas prone to flooding, such as the Brant Rock area of Marshfield, will likely be affected by rain coming in Tuesday and lingering for the rest of the week.

In addition to flooding concerns from overflowing rivers and backed up drainage systems, the National Weather Service said there is a risk of tide-related flooding going into Thursday morning for areas including the South Shore.'

"There are still uncertainties specific to the forecast which could greatly shape coastal flooding expectations, including the timing of the peak storm surge but also the degree to which a secondary area of low pressure deepens Wednesday night into Thursday," the agency said.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Will the South Shore get snow this week? What to expect