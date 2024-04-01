A spring storm is heading to Massachusetts. Will the Brockton, Taunton area get snow?

BROCKTON — A spring storm is headed to Massachusetts Tuesday through early Friday of this week, bringing the possibility of rain and snow to much of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

“From Tuesday through early Friday morning, prepare for multiple rounds of rain and wintry mix, especially in the higher elevations,” the National Weather Service (NWS) Boston wrote on X on Sunday.

However, according to a Boston area forecast discussion published early this morning, details of the storm are still uncertain.

“Impacts may include heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding, and heavy wet snowfall for the higher elevations of the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires,” the NWS wrote. “The most concerning aspect of this storm is the potential for six plus inches of heavy wet snow that combined with strong winds could support downed powerlines and power outages.”

Here's what the Brockton and Taunton area can expect during this week’s storm.

Precipitation expected in Brockton, Taunton area

According to the NWS’s weather forecast, Brockton and Taunton will likely not get snow this week. Heavy rainfall, however, is expected every day from Tuesday to Friday.

“Probabilities of 48 hour accumulated precipitation exceeding two inches currently range from 40 to 50 percent for the locations east of the city of Worcester,” the NWS wrote in their Boston area forecast discussion. “This implied a moderate degree of confidence in significant rainfall that could renew river flooding in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.”

According to the NWS’s extended weather forecast, showers are likely to arrive in the Brockton area Tuesday night between 8 and 10 p.m. and start again Wednesday morning after 9 a.m. After 3 p.m., the chance of precipitation increases to 90% with a chance of thunderstorms also possible, according to the NWS.

Showers are expected to continue in Brockton all day Thursday with an 80% chance of precipitation forecast for the entire day. The rain is forecast to pick up again on Friday night, but the chance of rain drops to 30% after 5 p.m.

According to the NWS, showers will likely end by 10 p.m. Friday. As of noon on Monday, the NWS does not predict a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Does Brockton normally get snow in April?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Online Weather Data (NOWData), between 1999 and 2023, Brockton received an average of .4 inches of snow in the month of April.

Brockton did not get any snow in the month of April over the past few years, with the last recorded snowfall in April being two inches in 2020. In 2016, however, seven inches of snow fell in April.

In 1997, a record 25.4 inches of snow fell in the area beginning on March 31 at 11 p.m. and ending on April 1 around 3 p.m., thus giving the storm the nickname the "April Fool's Day Blizzard." At the time, it was the third-biggest snowstorm in Boston history.

