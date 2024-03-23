Spring has sprung: Events and activities in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Spring has sprung! And although Ohio temperatures don’t always reflect that, flowers are blooming and the sunshine is peeking through more often. That means it’s time for spring activities!

With plenty of outdoor, indoor and family-friendly events coming up this spring in Northeast Ohio, there is sure to be something everyone can enjoy.

Easter egg hunts, events in Northeast Ohio

Fox 8 News has compiled a list of some of the upcoming events you can attend this year. Check them out below:

March 23: Summit Metroparks Maple Mania

Guests can join a Summit Counnt naturalist to learn all about maple syrup production at Summit Metroparks Maple Mania. Guests will learn all about tapping trees, how sap is collected and how the syrup is actually made at the Twinsburg Ledges Area & Nature Center. You’ll even get to taste so fresh local syrup for yourself!

Weekends in March: Spring Garden at Tower City Center

Head over to Tower City Center this spring for the Spring Garden! The Cleveland Bucket List is hosting and event for guests to meet the Easter Bunny and do spring crafts. Spring Garden at Tower City Center is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 – 5 p.m.

March 22-24: Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo

The Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo is being held at Cleveland’s IX Center March 22 – 24. Guests can shop for home products, and services and see the beautiful home displays for home remodeling inspiration. According to the Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo website, there will be more than 300 booths to explore at the expo.

March 25: Guided Walking Tour: Cleveland from the Inside

Tours of the beautiful City of Cleveland are great for tourists and residents alike! The Cleveland from the Inside walking tour is a great way to see and learn about the interiors of some of the city’s greatest buildings. Click here for more details.

April 1: Dyngus Day in Cleveland

Cleveland goes all out for Dyngus Day! This Polish holiday is celebrated with food, dancing, and Polish culture and traditions.

Hosted by the Cleveland Bucket List, the ticketed event will shut down several blocks of Detroit Avenue with entertainment on the Happy Dog Street Stage from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 2: Guided Walking Tour: Downton public art

Tours of the beautiful City of Cleveland are great for tourists and residents alike! The Downtown Public Art walking tour is a great way to see and learn about public art in all its forms in and around the Civic Center of downtown Cleveland. Click here for more details.

April 3-13: Cleveland International Film Festival

The 48th Cleveland International Film Festival will take place April 3-13 at Playhouse Square. There will be more than 360 films from 60 countries are part of this year’s lineup. Click here for everything you need to know.

April 4-7: NCAA Party on the Plaza and Women’s Final Four

All eyes will be on Cleveland as the city prepares to host the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four on April 7. NCAA leadership, ESPN and Cleveland organizations encourage fans to come downtown for the tournament at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, even if they don’t have a ticket to one of the games. There will be free events, including a fan festival featuring sports activities and pep rallies. There’s also a free Super Saturday Concert featuring Latto, a pre-game party on the plaza, a unique parade just for kids and special presentations and motivational discussions about women’s sports.

Festival hours:

April 4: 3-8 p.m.

April 5: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 6: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

April 7: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Click here for more Final Four events in Cleveland. Click here for everything you need to know about the NCAA Women’s Final Four on April 7 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

April 5-8: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Solarfest

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Solarfest is a four-day celebration starting on Friday, April 5, and going through Monday, April 8, celebrating the total solar eclipse.

The weekend event will have activities including live music, trivia contests, family programs, curated “celestial” artifacts from the Rock Hall’s vault, an eclipse-themed soundtrack playing throughout the weekend, and album listening parties celebrating the music of artists including David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd.

On April 8, the day of the total solar eclipse, the Rock Hall will have a prime viewing area on the Union Home Mortgage Plaza. Click here to get your tickets now.

April 7: Spring Family Day Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

Join the Hafbrauhaus for its first family day in spring and celebrate the season with face painting, crafts for kids and more. Click here to make a reservation now.

April 8: Total solar eclipse

Northeast Ohio will be one of the BEST places in the country to view the highly-anticipated 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8. Click here for everything, and we mean everything, you need to know.

April 8: Cleveland Guardians’ home opener

The Cleveland Guardians home opener – which coincides with the same day as the total solar eclipse – is set for April 8. The first pitch is planned for 5:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox. Gates will open at 2 p.m. for the opener, due to expected traffic surrounding the eclipse that day. Click here to get your tickets.

Activities to do on your own time:

Don’t forget the activities that are back in season, such as zoos, baseball games, and botanical gardens: Here’s a list of Cleveland seasonal activities to check out:

