A spring snow storm is taking aim at the Midwest as rain soaks parts of the East

NEW YORK — Storms on Saturday are expected to bring heavy snow across the Midwest as parts of the East Coast brace for flood risk in urban areas.

In the Northern Plains, a large storm is projected to bring heavy snow and gusty winds through early next week, the National Weather Service warned early Saturday morning. Parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin had a high chance of seeing at least 8 inches of snow.

This could create hazardous drifting snow and possible blizzard conditions on Sunday and Monday, NWS said. Road closures could occur late Saturday through next week, officials said, as tree damage and power outages may also happen with winds and heavy, wet snow.

The central and southern Plains may also see wind gusts surpassing 50 mph that blow dust, reducing visibility, damaging property, and causing power outages. Just south, near the Texas panhandle, NWS warned of very dry conditions in parts, alongside strong winds. The area recently experienced the largest wildfire in Texas history.

Yonkers Department of Public Works employees carry sandbags to waiting Yonkers residents, as they distribute them at the Yonkers Recycling Center on Saw Mill River Road, March 23, 2024.

Rain, flooding impacts large stretches of East Coast

Along the East Coast, heavy spring rain is dropping on the busy Interstate 95 corridor. I-95 runs through several large metropolitan areas including Miami, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston. AccuWeather warned of urban flooding and slow travel on Saturday before dry weather and sunshine return Sunday.

In South Florida, NWS said flash flooding was likely due to rainfall producing 2-3 inches per hour in the Everglades that would soon move to the Miami metro area. The Florida Keys also had a tornado warning issued through noon Saturday.

The NWS New York station issued a flood watch for the region on Saturday. There was chance of flash flooding in parts in the afternoon and evening, NWS said. Meanwhile, a wind advisory warned of gusts between 45 and 50 mph with possible power outages. Coastal areas could also see beach flooding.

