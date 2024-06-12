Spring runoff boosts water levels at Lake Powell, visitors urged to beware of rising shorelines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Another wet winter in the Rocky Mountains has runoff flowing into the Colorado River increasing water levels at Lake Powell.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the water level at the nation’s second-largest reservoir, which meanders across the Utah-Arizona border, was at 3,575 feet above sea level as of Tuesday — about six feet higher than it was at the start of the month.

While the inflow marks a boon for the summer boating season, it’s also led officials to issue a warning about rising shorelines, as they can jump up to two feet per day.

“Property left near the shoreline can quickly become submerged in mud and/or water,” wrote officials with Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which encompasses Lake Powell.

Visitors are advised to park 300 to 400 feet away from the water’s edge, as a vehicle left too close to the water could be inundated amid the rising shoreline.

Additionally, boaters are urged to approach the shore carefully.

“Boat operators need to use extreme caution while navigating the lake, as large debris may be present,” officials said, in a Facebook post. “Boaters are advised to follow the main channel buoys which mark good water.”

Unlike other reservoirs in Utah, which are mostly full following back-to-back wet winters, Lake Powell is only at 38% capacity.

For decades, drought in the American Southwest and water withdrawals have led to the long-term decline of the lake. In the spring of 2022, it was at its lowest level (3,522 feet) since it was filled in 1963.

Last year, the lake saw a significant rise in water level during the spring runoff, and more than 5 million tourists flooded in to enjoy it.

This marked a visitation record for Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and it was the first time more people visited Lake Powell than Zion National Park, the busiest of Utah’s “Mighty Five” parks.

