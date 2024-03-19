As spring returns, so will 'Assassin' water gun game popular with teenagers

With temperatures warming up and spring upon us, local parents are giving community members a heads-up for the return of a popular neighborhood kids' game that has prompted police involvement over misunderstandings in the past.

The game, commonly known as "Assassin" or "Water Wars," typically involves teenagers competing to eliminate their fellow participants, usually by shooting them with a water gun or Nerf gun, until there is only one person remaining. It is frequently played on or around students' spring break, while some towns organize it for high school seniors at the end of the year.

Competitors can generally play at any time of day and have been known to hide under cars or run through neighbors' properties. The loose parameters have led some residents unaware of the game to call the police, thinking the unidentified (and possibly armed) figures are engaging in some kind of illegal activity.

"Assassin" or "Water Wars" game uses water guns similar to the one in the photo, which is not associated with the game. It involves lots of players, usually teens, who spray each other with water.

To avoid any potentially dangerous situations, parents of children preparing to play Assassin are letting the community know how to spot those playing the game.

"If you see random teenagers armed with COLORFUL water guns and video cameras please know they are harmless," said one mother in a Mountain Lakes Facebook group.

High schoolers in Mountain Lakes and Boonton are starting the game this week and will play through March 29, when they pause for spring break before resuming April 8, the parent said.

The Morris County municipalities have rules in place for anyone playing the game. Among them, they must have a brightly colored water gun to differentiate it from an actual weapon, and they must leave a property if asked by the homeowner.

The increasing popularity of the game has forced some New Jersey police departments to respond to kids playing Assassin in recent years.

Police in Holmdel asked students to stop playing the game last spring after a resident reported two teenagers, who were later determined to have been at the wrong address, looking into their garage windows. Although the matter was simply a case of mistaken identity, the department cited a string of motor vehicle thefts in Holmdel and other towns throughout the state in ordering a stop to the game.

"Due to the heightened awareness of residents in response to these incidents, there exists a potential for dangerous situations to occur if this game continues to be played," the department wrote on its Facebook page. "While we know this game was intended to be harmless, and a rite of passage for senior students, the current climate warrants reconsideration."

The Livingston Police Department stopped short of banning the game in a Facebook post last year but made it clear that it does not condone the activity. The department also alluded to the many motor vehicle thefts its officers responded to, and added, "The last thing we want is a kid to be mistaken for a criminal."

Livingston Police urged any students who still decided to play to "use common sense" to stay safe. Among the tips it suggested for participants were to not dress in dark clothing or hide around houses or cars, and only play during daylight hours.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'Assassin' water gun game, popular with teens, set to return