Spring plant sale is April 12-13 at Arboretum in Oak Ridge

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s 57th Spring Plant Sale will take place April 12-13, 2024.

The public sale will be 8 a.m. to noon April 13 at the Arboretum at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (state Highway 62) in Oak Ridge.

A society “Members Only” sale will be on 4-7 p.m. April 12, according to a news release.

Society memberships or membership renewals may be purchased at that time for this “early bird” shopping opportunity. By joining UTAS on Friday night, people can enjoy first pick of plants, some of which sell out that evening. Checks, cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Tennessee Naturescapes from Clinton, Riverdale Nursery from Knoxville, East Fork Nursery from Sevierville, and Beaver Creek Nursery from Knoxville will be offering a large and varied selection of shrubs, native plants, perennials and annuals.

UT Arboretum Society members will be on hand to help answer questions and will help load plants.

