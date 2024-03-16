Spring is near, but Louisville's weather is still chilly. Here's the weekend forecast

Spring is on the horizon, with its official start being on Tuesday, but Louisville's weather hasn't completely caught up. The temperature this weekend will remain chilly with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service of Louisville.

Although skies will stay mostly sunny through Monday, the temperature is expected to drop below freezing on Sunday and Monday nights.

The cold weather follows a series of tornadoes and showers that passed through parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio on Thursday evening.

Survey teams with the NWS of Louisville found "high end EF-1 to low end EF-2 damage" along KY-36 in Milton, Kentucky, on Thursday, NWS meteorologist Brian Neudorff said.

What is the forecast for Louisville?

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Saturday evening will be partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 29 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 43 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 27 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Breezy.

More: A furniture staple in La Grange is closing its doors after 55 years. Here's what to know

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville weather: Louisville's weather is sunny but still chilly