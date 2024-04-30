Spring Lake man surrenders in fatal sports bar stabbing

A man accused of fatally stabbing another man inside a Spring Lake sports bar last week was arrested Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Sarker Kamrul Hasan, 36, of Spring Lake, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of Derek James Frerichs, 37, of Lillington.

According to the release, the stabbing occurred at Pyrates Sports Bar on West Manchester Road on Wednesday around midnight. A 911 caller stated that the two men were fighting when Hasan allegedly stabbed Frerichs with a knife.

Multiple 911 callers stated that Frerichs was stabbed in the chest or abdomen.

The Sheriff's Office said that Hasan cooperated with law enforcement.

A GoFundMe set up to raise money for Frerichs' funeral, suggests he was employed at the bar.

Hasan surrendered Friday and was released on $40,000 bail, according to the release.

