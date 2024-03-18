Spring Lake death being investigated as homicide; man sought for questioning

The death of a 40-year-old woman in Spring Lake on Friday morning is being investigated as a homicide, the Spring Lake Police Department announced Monday.

Nakhia Wimberly was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Green Street about 10 a.m., the Police Department announced in a post to social media. The house is off Spring Lake's Main Street, just a few blocks east of the town's government offices.

The Police Department said Patrick Antron Belk, 33, is being sought for questioning in Wimberly's death.

"Patrick Belk is believed to have vital information that would assist Police in this case," the news release said.

Wimberley's cause of death was not revealed.

Anyone with knowledge of Belk's whereabouts or information related to the case is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350. Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for mobile devices.

Wimberley's homicide investigation came less than 24 hours before another woman died Sunday following a stabbing early Saturday less than two miles away in the Cumberland County portion of Spring Lake. The two cases do not appear to be related.

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Nakhia Wimberley was found dead in a Spring Lake home Friday.