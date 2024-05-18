Spring Hill motorcyclist dies in Pasco County collision

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision on a Pasco County highway Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 40-year-old Hudson man driving an Oldsmobile van was traveling in the southbound lanes on US-41 at around 10:10 p.m.

1 dead, multiple people hospitalized in Sarasota shooting

At the same time, the Spring Hill man on a Yamaha motorcycle was heading northbound on US-41.

At a private driveway just north of Five Palms Lane, the driver of the van turned left in front of the motorcyclist.

FHP said the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.