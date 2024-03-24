Spring Hill motorcyclist dies in Hernando County crash: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist is dead after another vehicle struck him on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 1:12 p.m. at the intersection of Cobblestone Drive and Spring Hill Drive, an 81-year-old Hudson man in a Kia Soul traveling north on Cobblestone Drive was making a left turn onto Spring Hill Drive.

As the man went to turn, he entered the path of a 30-year-old Spring Hill man on a Kawasaki motorcycle who was traveling eastbound on Spring Hill Drive.

FHP said the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

