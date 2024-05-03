Spring Hill High School closed Friday for unknown reason

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County school officials turned to social media Friday morning to announce a closure, but they did not specify the reason.

According to an “urgent message” posted by Maury County Public Schools just before 5:30 a.m., Spring Hill High School will be closed on Friday, May 3.

Spring Hill High students are asked not to come to school, but all faculty and staff are asked to report at 10 a.m. The district said all after-school activities will still take place on time.

News 2 reached out to officials for additional details about the last-minute closure, but we have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

