Spring Hill Chamber launches 'Innovation Lives Here' speaker series

Dr. Joyce Thompson Heames was appointed as the dean of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at MTSU in March 2023. Before her tenure at MTSU, Heames served as the dean of the Campbell School of Business at Berry College and as the associate dean of innovation, outreach, and engagement at West Virginia University.

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce "Innovation Lives Here: A Thought Leader Speaker Series for Middle Tennessee."

Inspired by the globally acclaimed TED® talks, the series will commence with its first event on March 20, followed by additional events on July 24 and Oct. 16, 2024, each running from 10 a.m. to noon at Thompson Station Church located at 2604 Thompson's Station Rd E in Thompson's Station.

The first event within the series on March 20 will feature distinguished speakers including Yesenia Sevilla, Director, Strategic Engagement & Ecosystem Development with The Wond'ry at Vanderbilt University; Dr. Joyce Thompson Heames, Dean of the Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University; and John Woerner, notable lighting innovator and business owner of J Squared Systems.

Sevilla, a TEDx speaker, has 20+ years of experience in leadership roles across varying global biotech and healthcare industries, consulting, and higher education. Her diverse industry background, global business acumen, dedication to inclusive innovation, and multilingual skills make her an invaluable resource in innovating, collaborating, building, and leading.

“The Spring Hill Chamber witnesses examples of extraordinary innovation in our area every day,” said Executive Director Rebecca Melton.

John Woerner, Co-Founder and CEO of J Squared Systems. His company specializes in commercial full-color light shows for car washes, amusement parks, apartments, and more. He really enjoys innovating products for clients who say, "That's great, but can it do this?"

“We are thrilled to unveil an event that not only embodies our spirit of innovation but will also inspire the entire Middle Tennessee community. Because this series will cover a wide range of topics across technology, education, healthcare, arts, and business, we encourage all professionals, entrepreneurs, and innovation enthusiasts to join us as we explore transformative ideas that will shape our future.”For event and registration information, visit www.springhillchamber.com/news/innovation-lives-here-speaker-series or contact Meredithe Hyjek at mhyjek@springhillchamber.com. The speaker series is presented by Premier Design Build of Spring Hill.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Spring Hill Chamber launches 'Innovation Lives Here' speaker series