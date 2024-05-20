Spring heat continues, and storm chances ramp up for work week

ST. LOUIS — The high was 91 degrees on Sunday, our first 90-degree day this year. Warm temperatures will continue through Tuesday.



Thunderstorms to our west are splitting into two areas of activity, one spinning north into Iowa and one near the Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas border. St. Louis will see a mix of clouds and sun on Monday, with spot thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Highs in the upper 80s are expected today. Partly cloudy overnight and wake-up temperatures on Tuesday in the upper 60s.

Sunny and hot Tuesday, highs near 90. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday later in the afternoon and evening. The strongest storms Tuesday may be just northwest and north of the St. Louis region. Storms may continue into the overnight hours.

Wednesday may bring another afternoon round of storms. The strongest storms then look to be more south, south of I-44 in Missouri and I-64 in Illinois. Highs on Wednesday in the low to mid 80s.

The active weather pattern will continue through the week.

