Spring Grove man stabbed in northern York County, suspect arrested: state police

A 20-year-old Spring Grove man was stabbed Monday night in Washington Township, and troopers have made an arrest, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Caylob Smith was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he was treated and released, a news release states.

Troopers responded to the stabbing around 8:31 p.m. in the 200 block of Pine Woods Road in Washington Township.

State police say Smith was stabbed after a confrontation with his girlfriend's brother, 19-year-old Isaiah Miller of Spring Grove.

Troopers took Miller into custody and transported him to York County Central Booking for arraignment.

He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats, and simple assault, the release states.

