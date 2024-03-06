As spring greening begins, trees move into new life cycle

A period of warm weather before the first day of spring brings Jane magnolia trees to bloom on the Mississippi College campus in Clinton, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

As winter fades (quite rapidly this year) and spring emerges, trees undergo a fascinating transformation, signaling a new cycle of life.

During winter, trees lie dormant, conserving energy and waiting for the warmer temperatures and longer days spring brings. As the season changes, trees begin their awakening in a meticulously orchestrated process driven by nature's cues.

Trees have an internal biological clock that starts its countdown in early winter, signaling when to resume life in spring. This internal mechanism, influenced by environmental cues such as temperature and daylight length, ensures trees remain dormant until conditions are optimal for growth.

This sophisticated timing allows trees to maximize their growth period without risking damage from late frosts or insufficient resources.

The first sign of this awakening is the movement of water from the roots to the branches, an important step in hydrating the tree after the long winter. This upward flow of water, combined with the nutrients stored from the previous year, energizes the tree for the coming months of rapid growth.

At the same time, trees prepare for the most important process of pollination. In anticipation, buds — which have been protected under scales to survive the winter chill — begin to swell, eventually blossoming into flowers or developing into cones, depending on the species.

These flowers and cones are not just for your enjoyment, but are crucial for the reproduction of trees.

Pollination occurs when pollen from male flowers or cones finds its way to female counterparts, a journey facilitated by various agents including wind, insects, and birds. This transfer of pollen initiates the fertilization process, leading to the production of seeds.

For trees, pollination is not merely about reproduction but also ensuring genetic diversity, which strengthens the overall health of the species.

The pollination process in spring leads to trees releasing vast amounts of pollen into the air, which is the yellow dust you might find covering your car, lawn furniture and everything else. This pollen dispersal is essential for the fertilization of plants but can cause discomfort for many people.

The high pollen count in the air is often responsible for seasonal allergies, leading to symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, and a runny nose, as our bodies react to these tiny particles. The trees don’t mean to harm you. They are just trying to make new trees.

Following pollination, trees focus on growth and expansion. Leaves open up, capturing sunlight and converting it into energy through photosynthesis. This activity not only fuels the growth of the tree, but also improves the ecosystem.

Trees become hubs of activity, providing shelter and food for numerous species while also contributing to air quality by releasing oxygen that you appreciate breathing.

While this is a well-orchestrated event that has been going on for millions of years, a rapidly warming climate has caused some things to get out of sync. Trees have been adapting to climate change, showing a trend of opening up earlier each year as global temperatures rise.

This shift in timing is part of their evolutionary response to warmer climates, ensuring their survival and continued ability to reproduce. The earlier blooming period can have cascading effects on ecosystems, affecting pollination schedules and interactions with pollinators.

The earlier awakening of trees can disrupt the delicate timing schedule of organisms that rely on their seasonal cycles.

This misalignment may affect pollinators, like bees, that emerge based on historical flowering times, leading to mismatches in food availability and pollination services. While less important, a plus to the warming climate is that you are enjoying a few more green days each year compared to what some experienced when as kids.

Enjoy nature’s rush hour. It’s about to get super busy!

Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher and zoo facilitator at Jefferson STEAM School.

TIME FOR A POP QUIZ

What signals trees to start their awakening process in spring?

Why do trees need to hydrate after winter?

How do trees prepare for pollination?

What causes seasonal allergies in people during spring?

How has climate change affected the timing of trees' awakening and blooming?

LAST WEEK'S QUIZ ANSWERS

What are microplastics and how do they enter our water sources?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that come from degrading plastic items. They enter water sources through runoff, affecting both bottled and tap water.

Why has the discovery of microplastics in bottled water raised concerns?

The presence of microplastics in bottled water indicates that no water source is safe from contamination, highlighting the widespread issue of plastic pollution and its potential impact on human health.

How were microplastics detected in bottled water in the recent study?

Researchers used stimulated Raman scattering (SRS) microscopy, a technology involving two lasers, and machine learning to identify microplastics in bottled water.

What potential health risks are associated with consuming microplastics?

Microplastics may carry toxins that pose health risks upon ingestion. The long-term effects of chronic microplastic exposure are still unknown, especially concerning for children who will be exposed their entire lives.

What steps can individuals take to reduce their exposure to microplastics?

Choosing tap water over bottled water, reducing plastic use, and supporting plastic waste reduction policies can help minimize exposure to microplastics and protect the environment.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: As spring greening begins, trees move into new life cycle