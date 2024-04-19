Spring Garden Twp. Police Chief George Swartz retires, staff recognizes accomplishments

Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz Jr. has retired after 44 years in law enforcement, according to a news release.

Swartz started his career with the York City Police Department where he rose through the ranks over the years and received numerous awards, including Officer of the Year. He retired in 2001 as captain of the force.

In April 2001, Spring Garden Township appointed Swartz as chief of its police department. He was responsible for 24 employees and a $2 million budget, the release states.

The board of commissioners honored Swartz during a meeting earlier this month.

Swartz recognized for his accomplishments during his tenure

The department received accreditation in 2009 through the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Accreditation Program and has maintained its status since that time, the release states.

"Chief Swartz worked diligently to build positive relationships with our residents, business community and school district officials," the release states. "Through initiatives such as Operation Vigilant Guardian, Operation School Guardian and Operation Honorable Endeavor he emphasized the importance of maintaining personal connections, all of which has earned the trust and appreciation of the Spring Garden Community."

His accomplishments include implementing a body camera program, a motorcycle and bicycle unit and a crime scene eveidence collection unit. He also helped to design and implement the new police facility, the release states.

Swartz teaches criminal justice classes at York College of Pennsylvania, where he earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice years ago. He earned his master's degree in human organization science from Villanova University, and he graduated from the FBI National Academy and the FBI-LEEDS Program, the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Spring Garden Township congratulates Chief George Swartz on retirement