Spring forward -- daylight savings time is here!

Mar. 9—WILKES-BARRE — It's that time again — daylight savings time, that is.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, we will turn our clocks forward an hour at 2 a.m., which could mean one less hour of sleep for most people across the U.S.

Here in Pennsylvania, the Shapiro Administration is reminding us to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors while changing their clocks for this weekend's "spring forward" time change.

When functioning, smoke alarms can decrease the risk of dying in a home fire by as much as half.

"Smoke alarms are your family's first line of defense against the dangers of fire," said State Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook. "When your family's safety is threatened by a fire, the early warning provided by a smoke alarm can be the difference between safely exiting your home, and not making it out. I can't emphasize enough the importance of working smoke detectors, especially for the older adults in your life who may need a little extra time to get out."

Cook said dead or missing batteries are the most common cause of a smoke or CO alarm malfunction. From the moment an alarm sounds, occupants may have fewer than two minutes to safely exit the building.

Making an escape plan once your alarm sounds and practicing that plan is critical to ensure a quick exit. Be sure to identify two ways out of each room and identify a meeting place once outside to take account for all occupants.

Cook encourages assisting younger children and older adults with developing and practicing these plans.

Often called "the silent killer," carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that can incapacitate victims before they are aware of exposure. Sources can include wood-burning fireplaces and stoves, gas fireplaces, appliances, grills, generators, and motor vehicles.

Maintaining wood and gas-burning appliances is critical to reduce the risk of malfunctions that can lead to carbon monoxide exposure. Having a working CO detector in your home can alert you before you recognize symptoms such as nausea, headaches, dizziness, disorientation and fatigue, which are often confused with other common illnesses.

Homeowners unsure of how to maintain or install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can call their local fire department for advice. Renters should consult local ordinances to understand any legal requirements for landlords in their area to provide smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

AAA: The quiet killer stalking our roads — drowsy driving

Driving while battling the urge to fall asleep is a familiar feeling for many.

However, soon-to-be-published research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reveals the shocking lethality of drowsy driving.

And with Daylight Saving Time approaching (Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m.), the darker mornings and lost hour of sleep will lead to more drowsy drivers.

Previous Foundation research points directly to sleep loss as a key culprit in drowsy driving crashes.

In its most recent Traffic Safety Culture Index, the AAA Foundation noted drivers predominately perceive drowsy driving to be dangerous (95%) — however 18% of drivers admit to having engaged in the behavior in the past 30 days.

These figures are far higher than official government statistics, highlighting the under-reported nature of drowsy driving crashes.

According to NHTSA, there is agreement across the traffic safety, sleep science, and public health communities that the impact of drowsy driving is underestimated.

The AAA Foundation's study, based on in-depth crash investigations and national fatal crash data, estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in roughly 10 times as many traffic fatalities as traditional crash data indicates.

"When the time changes, sleep cycles are interrupted and drivers can be more tired than they realize," said Jana Tidwell, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. "Losing one hour of sleep takes an adjustment and drivers need to prepare by getting more rest, especially on Sunday."

Drowsiness impairs drivers in several ways:

Reduced alertness: Makes it harder to react quickly to hazards. Just one hour less than the expert-recommended minimum of 7 hours of sleep increases a driver's risk of crashing.

Impaired judgment: Increases the risk of making poor decisions on the road. Sleep deprivation increases a driver's risk of making many ordinary mistakes, leading to crashes. Those deprived of sleep by 4+ hours have an impairment similar to those over the legal BAC limit.

Hazardous Microsleeps: Can cause momentary lapses in consciousness, leading to loss of control of the vehicle and failure to respond to dangers on the road.

Self-Perception of Drowsiness: Previous Foundation research found that drivers often underestimate their drowsiness, putting themselves and others at risk.

So, what can you do to stay safe on the road?

— Get enough sleep before driving. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night.

— Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake. Avoid driving when you are tired or sleepy.

— Take breaks every two hours or 100 miles. Get out of the car, stretch your legs, and get fresh air. Plan and identify safe, comfortable places to take breaks. Don't wait until you're already feeling drowsy.

— Avoid heavy meals before driving. Eating a large meal can make you feel tired and sluggish.

— Avoid alcohol and drugs. Both can impair your driving ability. Besides harming driving directly, they can also amplify drowsiness.

— Listen to your body. If you start to feel tired, pull over and take a break. Don't try to push through it.

— Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving. Sharing the driving can help you stay awake and alert.

— Don't underestimate the power of a quick nap. A 20- to 30-minute nap can significantly improve your alertness.

