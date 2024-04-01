The spring election is Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know before you vote in Manitowoc County.

Poll worker Paul Kluenker prepares to turn the voting computer monitor around for voter Mike Gayeski to verify at the Peace United Church of Christ poll, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC — Manitowoc voters are heading to the polls again Tuesday.

The biggest local race in Manitowoc County is that for the Manitowoc Public School District's Board of Education.

Incumbents Stacey Soeldner and Kerry Trask are running against challenger Keith Shaw for two open seats on the board. Basil Buchko Jr. is also on the ballot, but he verbally withdrew from the race in a video posted on the Manitowoc County Democratic Party's YouTube page.

Keith Shaw (top left), Stacey Soeldner (top right), Kerry Trask (bottom left) and Basil Buchko Jr. (bottom right) will be on the ballot April 2 for the Manitowoc Board of Education.

Residents in the cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers will also be choosing a slew of local representatives for the cities' councils, and county voters will be choosing their representatives for the Manitowoc County Board.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's a look at the local contested races that will be on the April 2 ballot.

District 1: Incumbent Mickey Lillibridge is running unopposed

District 2: Incumbent Tim Jadowski is running unopposed

District 3: Incumbent Rita Metzger is running against challenger Morgan Sickinger

District 4: Incumbent Jim Brey filed for non-candidacy. There are no registered candidates for District 4.

District 5: Incumbent Tyler Martell is running unopposed

District 6: Incumbent Paul "Biff" Hansen is running unopposed

District 7: Incumbent Norb Vogt filed for non-candidacy. Scott Schiesl is running unopposed.

District 8: Incumbent Paul Hacker is running against challenger Mark Linsmeier

District 9: Incumbent Kenneth Sitkiewitz is running unopposed.

District 10: Incumbent Donald Zimmer is running unopposed

District 11: Incumbent Ryan Phipps is running unopposed

District 12: Incumbent Kevin Behnke is running unopposed

District 13: Incumbent Jonathan Neils is running unopposed

District 14: Incumbent James Baumann filed for non-candidacy. Lawrence Bonde is running unopposed.

District 15: Incumbent Catherine Wagner is running against challenger Dylan Hammel

District 16: Incumbent Leo Naidl is running unopposed

District 17: Incumbent Susie Maresh is running unopposed

District 18: Incumbent Nicholas Muench is running unopposed

District 19: Incumbent James Falkowski is running unopposed

District 20: Incumbent Lee Engelbrecht is running unopposed

District 21: Incumbent Rick Gerroll is running against challenger Matthew Phipps

District 22: Incumbent Denise Heller is running against challenger Mike Grambow

District 23: Incumbent Douglas Klein is running unopposed

District 24: Incumbent Don Weiss is running unopposed

District 25: Incumbent Bonnie Shimulunas is running against challenger Doug Wolf

District 4: Incumbent Jim Brey is running against challenger Dan Hielman

District 5: Incumbent Darian Kaderabek filed for non-candidacy. William DeBaets is running unopposed.

District 6: Incumbent Eric Sitkiewitz is running against challenger Collin Braunel

District 8: Incumbent Bill Schlei is running against challenger Bradley Barnes

District 9: Incumbent Steve Czekala is running against challenger Brett Norell

City of Manitowoc municipal judge

Incumbent Steven Olson is running unopposed.

Incumbent Jeff Dahlke is running against challengers Shannon Derby, Mark Bittner, Doug Brandt and Andrew Quackenbush for three open seats.

Incumbents Kerry Trask and Stacey Soeldner are running against challengers Keith Shaw and Basil Buchko Jr. for two open seats. Buchko withdrew from the race in a YouTube video two weeks ago, but his name will still appear on Manitowoc ballots.

Incumbent Jerilyn Dietz is running unopposed for Branch 2.

City of Kiel and town of Schleswig multi-jurisdictional judge

Incumbent Dean Dietrich is running unopposed.

What are the referendum questions on the ballot?

Two statewide referendum questions will be on Tuesday’s ballot. They read as follows.

QUESTION 1: "Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?"

Voting “yes” to the first question means private donations and grants would be banned in election administration moving into the future. A “no” vote means they will continue to be allowed.

QUESTION 2: "Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?"

Voting “yes” to the second question means an addition to the constitution would only allow election officials to perform tasks. Voting “no” would prevent the proposed addition to the constitution.

What is the presidential primary?

All voters will be given the chance to vote for both a Democratic and Republican presidential candidate.

The Republican candidates on the ballot are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former President Donald Trump.

While five candidates appear on the Republican side of the presidential race, only two Democrats are on the ballot: President Joe Biden and Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips.

Because Haley — Trump’s major Republican challenger — and Phillips both dropped out of the presidential race, Tuesday’s presidential vote likely won’t have much effect on candidacy numbers. However, voter turnout and decisions will still send signals to campaigns and parties.

Residents will vote for their final choice on who should be the next president of the United States in November.

How do I vote?

In-person voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 2. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters must be registered and present a photo ID to vote. People can register to vote in person at their polling location, which they can find at myvote.wi.

To register, people will need to provide proof of residence in the form of their driver's license, a bank statement, utility bill, etc.

Alisa M. Schafer is a reporter for the Herald Times Reporter in Manitowoc. She can be reached by email at aschafer@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc spring election ballot, voting information and poll hours