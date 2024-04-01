The spring election is Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know before you vote in Fond du Lac County.

FOND DU LAC — The general election is Tuesday, and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters will see their area's elections on their ballots, as well as two state referendum questions and the presidential preference vote.

Four seats are open on Fond du Lac City Council, as well as two seats on the Fond du Lac School District Board and all seats on the Fond du Lac County Board. Several towns and villages will have contested elections on their ballots, and town of Waupun voters will see an additional referendum question.

Absentee ballots are due to municipal clerks' offices by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

To vote, voters must be registered to vote and present a photo ID at their polling location. If not already registered, voters have the option to register at the polling place and will need proof of residence.

You can find out if you're already registered at myvote.wi.gov, which also provides information about what's on your ballot and where your polling place is.

Remember when ...: Remember when the Dartmoor Motor Inn dominated the frontage road in Fond du Lac? Here's its story.

Fond du Lac City Council

Four of the seven city council seats are up for re-election this year.

Incumbents Jane Ricchio, Thomas Schuessler and Brett Zimmerman, all originally elected in 2022, are running to keep their seats.

Two other candidates running for council are Antonio Godfrey and Angela Luehring.

Fond du Lac County Board

Districts 3 and 19 on the Fond du Lac County Board will be contested, with Jim Will challenging incumbent Karen Madigan for the District 3 seat and incumbent John Zorn facing Tom Herlache for District 19.

The rest of the districts have incumbents running unopposed.

Fond du Lac School District Board

Two seats are open on the school board this year, with two candidates running: incumbent Mark Henschel and newcomer Joe Lavrenz.

Village of Brandon trustee

Two will vie for the village of Brandon trustee two-year term seat, with voters to decide between Jack Meyer and Richard L. Vollbrecht.

Village of St. Cloud trustee

Three seats are open for village of St. Cloud trustee, and the possible candidates include Ryan Birschbach, David B. Schry, Melissa Bink, Adam J. Puetz and Matt Householder.

Ripon Area School District Board

The Ripon Area School District Board has five candidates for four seats: Lori Machmueller, Shannon Lampe, Kelly Nielsen, Denise K. Martinez and Katie Grady.

Rosendale-Brandon School District Board

Rosendale-Brandon School District Board has two people running for the seat representing the Brandon area: Jack Meyer and Mandy Lemmenes.

Waupun Area School District Board

Both Waupun Area School District Board races are contested.

Karen Gibbs and Stephen Chené are vying for the School Board Member Representing At-Large seat.

Rebecca L. Droessler Mersch and Jodi Schultz are looking to win the School Board Member Representing the City of Fox Lake and Towns of Fox Lake and Westford seat.

School District of Lomira Board

The School District of Lomira Board Zone 3 seat represents the school district area that falls in the towns of Leroy and Lomira in Dodge County and the town of Ashford in Fond du Lac County

Robert Wondra, Kristen Mielke and Brenda Michels are on the ballot for two open seats.

School District of New Holstein

Two seats are also open on the School District of New Holstein Board, with Rose M. Petrie, Jodie Goebel and Craig Sesing on the ballot.

Town of Waupun referendum question

Town of Waupun voters will see a referendum question on their ballots: "Shall the person holding the office of Treasurer in the Town of Waupun be appointed by the town board?"

State referendum questions

Two Wisconsin referendum questions will be on the ballots.

The first involves use of private funds in election administration and asks, "Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election or referendum?"

Voting “yes” means private donations and grants would be banned in election administration moving into the future. A “no” vote means they will continue to be allowed.

The other question involves election officials and asks, "Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?"

Voting “yes” means an addition to the constitution would only allow election officials to perform tasks. Voting “no” would prevent the proposed addition to the constitution.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac County election: Spring ballot and voting information