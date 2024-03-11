When is spring? Daylight Saving Time brings us closer to better weather

Even though daylight saving has changed our routines, a few perks are still attached to the tradition.

Besides more hours of light, we head into the warm seasons where we can enjoy warm weather and fun festive holidays.

When does spring start 2024?

The official first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19. This marks the day of the Spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere when the Sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north according to alamanc.com.

When is Easter 2024?

This year Easter will be observed on the last Sunday in March. That falls on March 31 which is based on the Gregorian calendar according to alamanc.com.

When is the first day of Summer 2024?

The first day of summer arrives with the solstice this year when the Earth tilts mostly toward the Sun in the Northern Hemisphere on Thursday, June 20, 2024, according to the Farmers Almanac.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: When is the first day of spring; When is Easter