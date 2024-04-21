Spring like conditions dominate into the workweek

It has been a beautiful spring day across New Mexico today with temperatures climbing back to near average. High clouds are still present across southeast portions of the state with some light showers across the Gila. As we head overnight, skies will continue to clear out with milder lows. A warming trend that will bring well above average highs into early to mid week with mostly dry conditions along with a spotty shower chance through each evening. We may see the warmest weather so far this year before strong winds pick up as another storm approaches the state late next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.