Spring brings varied experiences for farmers

May 7—Spring planting is always a patience-growing event for area farmers.

The 2024 version of the class is moving along at a slightly better pace than last year, according to local farmers.

Excessive rain, and chilly temperatures, often provides Ashtabula County farmers with huge challenges.

"It's been better than the last couple of years," said Frank Henry, who farms about 1,200 acres of soybean and corn annually.

He said over the next several weeks farmers want dry weather with an occasional shower so the fields don't get too dry.

"We will see quite a few people out in the fields putting in crops," Henry said.

The agricultural community also will be sponsoring a highly visible event on Friday as first graders from throughout Ashtabula County are scheduled to participate in Ag Day at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.

The event is sponsored by the Ohio State University Extension Office, the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, the Ashtabula County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Ashtabula County schools.

"This is an opportunity to teach kids about agriculture and where their food comes from," said Julie Wayman of the Ashtabula County Extension Office.

A wide variety of volunteers help put the program on showcasing many different aspects of the agricultural community.

The extension office is also in the process of hiring new employees during the last six months. Hoyt said Amanda Burnham will join the staff as a an agriculture and 4-H Club assistant on May 20.

The OSU Extension Office and local representatives of the agriculture community are working on replacing former Ashtabula County Extension Agent Andrew Holden.

Hoyt said the second round of interviews for the position have begun. She said Jessica Housel has also been hired as the new program director at Camp Whitewood in Windsor Township.